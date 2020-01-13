WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowlers undeterred by snow

Though the Admiral area saw snow overnight, car prowlers didn’t seem to care. We have two reader reports from that area:

MULTIPLE CARS PROWLED: A texter reports, “There was a string of car prowls on 41st Ave SW, just south of the high school early this am. Several locks were hollowed out.”

SUNGLASSES STOLEN: From Rachael – “My husband;s car was rifled through last night. We live on Ferry Avenue a few doors down from the fire station in North Admiral. He apparently left it unlocked and the only thing they stole was his prescription sunglasses.”