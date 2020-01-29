WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglars on camera; home break-in; stolen car

Three incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BUSINESS BURGLARS ON CAMERA: The images above and below are from a burglary this morning at Admiral Pub. (For those who tipped us to a big police response in the Admiral District, this is what it was about.)

The images are from the Admiral Pub’s owners, who tell us nothing was taken, but: “In the process of breaking into the bar, they busted a pipe.” That led to an SFD “water job” response. “Officer told us there have been multiple business break-ins in the area. They went in, saw our cameras and left. To all local businesses, be on the lookout.”

HOME BURGLARY: From Sue:

We’re so sad to report that our house was broken into at 2:30 PM (Tuesday). We think that our backyard shed was the initial target, since these guys broke the door of the shed first and likely moved towards our house. They threw in a rock to break into our window and opened it to gain access. Luckily, we are safe and we spoke with the cops and filed a police report. The thieves took a Samsung laptop with them, an empty Fossil purse, tools, and rifled through our documents… Though unlikely, we hope they get caught!

The SPD report # is 20-34163.

STOLEN SUBARU: Stephanie‘s Subaru was stolen in the Alki area, with this distinctive hood art:

1995 Subaru, 4-inch lift, plate BRG7668. If you see it, call 911.