WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary on video; mailbox break-ins

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

BURGLARY ON VIDEO: That video is from inside Steve‘s home in the 9000 block of 35th SW, after burglars broke a window to get in around 5 pm January 17th. Some items were stolen, says Steve, who adds that the SPD case # is 2020-020431.

MAIL THEFT/VANDALISM: The report and photo are from Parker near Delridge/Juneau:

(Wednesday) morning my wife found that our locked mailbox, along with all the others in the cluster, had been broken open and emptied of their contents. We have no idea who did it but I wanted to tip you off to keep an eye out for what might be a larger problem in West Seattle. I can only speculate about what they were targeting but people are receiving their W-2s this time of year. It may be the first step of an identity theft operation.

If mail theft happens to you, in addition to reporting it to police, be sure also to file a report with the Postal Inspection Service.