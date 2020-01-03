WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Audi theft; apartment-garage, carport car prowls

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

ANOTHER AUDI THEFT: Audis seem to be a favorite target of local car thieves lately. From Derek:

Our car was stolen late evening the 2nd or early morning the 3rd, before 4:00 am. 1985 Audi 4000S quattro. Blue with gray/black interior. Dents and dings on every panel. Washington plate AFV7909. Taken from the 6500 block of 18th Ave SW. Police incident number 2020-002643.

APARTMENT-GARAGE CAR PROWLS: An anonymous reader sent word that the “Junction 47 apartments on the corner of Alaska and California has had three mass car break-ins in the secure garage in the last two months, two of which involved vandalism of and theft from the cars (smashed windows and stolen items).” The most recent, police confirm, was overnight New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, with three vehicles prowled. Incident # 2020-000414.

ALKI CAR PROWL: The image and report are from Allen, who says this happened in the 3600 block of 61st SW: