WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 theft reports – keepsake ring; car; bicycle

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

STOLEN PURSE WITH KEEPSAKE RING: From Jennifer:

My good friend lost her husband suddenly and unexpectedly not that long ago. She is raising their two young children alone. She was picking up her child at school and only ran in for less than 5 minutes. Her car window was smashed and her purse stolen. She carried her husband’s wallet, driver’s license and most importantly, his wedding ring around with her to keep him close. It was all in the purse. We are asking everyone to look out for the purse with the hopes that it was dumped somewhere. It could be in the Gatewood area or near either the Westwood or Junction QFC, as that is where they attempted to use her credit cards. If anyone knows anything about these items, please return them no questions asked. Description: Purse- black ‘shorty love’ purse/backpack

Wallet- light pink Kate Spade

Ring – tungsten carbide

We will add the police report # when we get it.

STOLEN CAR: From Conner:

Sometime in the early morning of 01/08/19, my dark blue 2002 Land Rover Discovery was stolen from my house in the Shorewood area. Last seen on 26th Ave. It was parked right in front on the street in a well-lit area, so it’s concerning. A neighbor was walking her dog around 5am and said that my car was still parked there when she walked past the house. Please post about my stolen vehicle and hopefully it will turn up!

STOLEN BICYCLE: From Chris: