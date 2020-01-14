West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

30℉

WEATHER/TRANSIT: Winter Storm Warning alert; plus, Metro’s evening outlook

January 14, 2020 4:59 pm
Two notes, starting with the forecast:

WEATHER UPDATE: As sunset approached, West Seattle saw some sunshine, though the temperature has remained below freezing, so last night’s snow is still around. The National Weather Service continues to predict that more is on th way tonight, so a Winter Storm Warning alert will take effect at 6 pm. The NWS stresses that there’s much uncertainty about where the “heavier snow bands” will go – maybe not this far south – but we should know by mid-evening. The alert currently is set to expire at 7 am tomorrow.

TRANSIT UPDATE: Metro remains on regular routing in our area, but with some changes, most notably:

Here’s the full Metro overview.

