WEATHER/TRANSIT/TRAFFIC/MORE: Tuesday morning West Seattle info

January 14, 2020 5:35 am
(TUESDAY SCHOOL INFO: Changes are ALL LISTED HERE)

5:35 AM: Good morning. A bit more snow overnight – the National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory and has a new alert starting tonight for even more possible. Here are our infolinks:

SCHOOL CHANGES: Listed here, including Seattle Public Schools‘ 2-hour delay
METRO CHANGES: None in our area so far, but here’s the systemwide list
SDOT WINTER WEATHER MAP: See treated/plowed streets here
SDOT TRAVELERS’ MAP: The map we regularly feature with cameras, alerts
OUR TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Cameras particularly relevant to WS and vicinity
FORECAST INFO: National Weather Service topline – advisory until 10 am, new alert for tonight
WARMING CENTER: In West Seattle, go to American Legion Post 160

Got info? Text/call 206-293-6302. More updates throughout the morning.

5:42 AM: Just dispatched, car stuck with dead battery on Admiral onramp to eastbound West Seattle Bridge.

6:12 AM: SDOT reports a stalled vehicle on the Delridge onramp to EB bridge. Also note, we’re continuing to add school delays and other changes at the link in our list – 15 schools/districts on the list now.

6:27 AM: Neighborcare Health‘s High Point clinic is opening late today, 10 am. If and when we get more than a few non-school delays during inclement weather, we’ll start a separate list, but for now, we’ll mention in-stream like this.

6:45 AM: Just dispatched – stalled vehicle at High Point Drive and Juneau. … If you use Recology (which has some business customers around here, we believe), note that they’re expecting service delays today around King County.

6:55 AM: One of the schools on our list has just had a big change in plan – big enough we’re mentioning it here too – Kennedy Catholic HS (in Burien, but with more than a few students from West Seattle) is now CLOSED for the day.

7:27 PM: Via Twitter, Emma mentions that the 21X in Arbor Heights seems to be off-schedule. If you missed this story Monday, Metro’s reminders and updates noted that some routes – like that one – are affected by conditions elsewhere in th city.

2 Replies to "WEATHER/TRANSIT/TRAFFIC/MORE: Tuesday morning West Seattle info"

  • Snake Hill Resident January 14, 2020 (7:17 am)
    In regard to the stalled vehicle at Highpoint Drive and Juneau:  Due to all of the construction and closures on 35th there has been a huge increase in  traffic cutting over using Juneau and 30th to get to Delridge. 30th is not a good option when there is ice and snow.  The hill is way to steep. For those that use that as an alternative I encourage you to find a more suitable  route!

    • WSB January 14, 2020 (7:26 am)
      Sounds like that stall might in fact now be leading to a road closure – and so it begins.

