WEATHER: Alert extended again; see why Tuesday morning will be icier

Even with SDOT crews out on the arterials, be aware that Tuesday morning’s danger is going to be in getting to those de-iced (etc.) streets. Shown above is a non-arterial street up here (east of Lincoln Park, ~300 elevation) that had a slick coating of light snow by late evening, and the temperature’s below freezing, so untreated streets/sidewalks will be like this. Meantime, the National Weather Service has extended its Winter Weather Advisory alert again, this time until 7 am. It warns of the possibility of “additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.”