WATER TAXI: Friday-morning boat change for the rest of the season

(Spirit of Kingston – WSB file photo)

For the rest of the winter, the King County Water Taxi‘s backup boat Spirit of Kingston will have a regular spot – Friday mornings on the West Seattle route. KCDOT spokesperson Torie Rynning tells WSB that this starts tomorrow, January 3rd. The regular West Seattle boat, Doc Maynard, will in turn handle the Vashon run on Friday mornings. Rynning cites three reasons for the change:

*Allows the Spirit of Kingston to not sit idle *Doc Maynard can “get some exercise” on the longer trip to Vashon *More routine maintenance can be conducted on the Sally Fox

SoK has a little more than half the DM’s passenger capacity, and a lower bicycle capacity too. The 7-day-a-week spring/summer schedule starts March 23rd on the West Seattle run; Vashon service is 5 days a week year-round. (Update: Rynning adds that this might continue past the start of the 7-day schedule.)