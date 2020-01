Just received from the West Seattle Community Orchestras:

Attention! NO WSCO TONIGHT. Due to circumstances beyond our control, all WSCO activities at Chief Sealth International High School are canceled for tonight, January 7th. The building will be closed. Watch for re-scheduling information in the near future.

WSCO says it’s been told there’s a water shutoff affecting CSIHS. We’re checking with the district and Seattle Public Utilities.