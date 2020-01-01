VIDEO/PHOTOS: Hundreds splash into 2020 @ Alki New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim

“What a great way to start the year!” That’s one of the comments we heard as people dried off and warmed up after this morning’s Alki Polar Bear Swim, which for most lasted less than a minute, as you can see in our two videos recorded at different spots along the beach. It was an occasion for much photography – before, after, during:

Then there was the matter of what you choose to wear into the water:

Organizer Mark Ufkes, as usual, sported a megaphone for the countdown:

Immediately afterward, the sun emerged, and snow-covered Olympics peaks did too:

Briefly outshining the sun, a Christmas-tree inferno in one of the fire pits:

The air and water temperature were about the same at swim time this year – 50 degrees.

P.S. If you’re looking for an excuse to go back into the water off Alki BEFORE the 2021 New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim, mark your calendar for the February 22 Special Olympics Polar Plunge fundraiser.