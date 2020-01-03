TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 2020’s first Friday; signal (and beyond) outage

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

5:36 AM: Good morning. Starting early after multiple reports that the signal at 35th/Fauntleroy is out; one report says a power line’s down in a nearby alley. Remember that a broken signal = all-way stop!

5:40 AM: We also have an email report that 35th/Avalon, Fauntleroy/Avalon signals are out too.

5:54 AM: That report was from Kory, who says SPD is directing traffic at 35th/Fauntleroy.

6:07 AM: Seth says the signals are still out.

6:46 AM: Kory reports the outage has spread to nearby businesses including Alki Lumber, Taco Time, Starbucks. It’s showing on City Light’s map as well (but was not previously), with almost 300 customers out:

Per scanner, police are also directing traffic now at 35th/Avalon.

(from original report) Meantime, today’s reminders/FYIs:

35TH/ALASKA INTERSECTION CLOSURE: SDOT says this will start at 9 am. The full detour plan is here. Bus changes are linked here. While the closure is scheduled to last until “early Monday,” as usual we’ll be checking Sunday for signs of early reopening and will update if that happens.

WATER TAXI CHANGE: Starting today, the smaller Spirit of Kingston will handle the West Seattle run on Friday mornings TFN.

IF YOU USE LIGHT RAIL … some changes start today.