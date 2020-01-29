SWEET SALE: It’s Camp Fire candy time!

Camp Fire sent the photo with the news that it’s candy-sale time, through February 17th. The organization’s regional offices are right here in West Seattle (2414 SW Andover), and that’s one place you can buy candy, 9 am-3:30 pm weekdays. You can also buy it online, and you can watch the Camp Fire website map for other sale locations. The organization explains, “The sale teaches youth valuable skills including goal setting, public speaking and engaging with their community.” It’s $5 per box, and they also welcome businesses as Merchants of Merit by buying a case for $75. Don’t eat candy? “You can also support the sale by purchasing a box of candy that will be donated to our troops at USO Northwest.” Read more about the candy sale here.