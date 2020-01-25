SPORTS: WSHS Volleyball offering 1-day camp for middle-schoolers

Middle-school volleyball player in your household? Check this out:

The West Seattle High School Volleyball Teams will be hosting a one-day volleyball camp on February 22nd from 10 am-2 pm in the West Seattle High School gymnasium to help middle schoolers get ready for their upcoming volleyball seasons!

Boys and Girls 6th-8th grade are welcome!! The cost of the camp is $35 (paid at the camp on 2/22) and includes 4 hours of fun learning of volleyball skills and strategies as well as a camp T-shirt. Please email West Seattle Volleyball Coach Abby West at abby.west1@gmail.com by February 10th to reserve your spot!