9:32 PM: In case you wondered about the sirens too: A mid-size Seattle Fire response has arrived in the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue, checking out smoke inside the house. So far, radio exchanges indicate, they’re focusing on a “malfunctioning heater” as the likely source.

9:36 PM: The response is being downsized.

9:54 PM: The last unit has left and the call is closed.