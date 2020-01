9:12 PM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed to the 9400 block of 18th SW [map]. More as we get it.

9:15 PM: The first firefighters on scene say it’s a shed fire in a backyard. Avoid 18th/Cambridge, as roads are blocked.

9:22 PM: The response is being downsized, as the fire is apparently confined to the shed, described as 20 x 20. SFD say a downed wire is complicating things, though, so Seattle City Light is responding.

9:32 PM: Shed fire is out, per SFD radio.