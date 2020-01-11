SCHOOLS: From world travel to escape-room design, J-Term at Seattle Lutheran HS

(First 3 photos by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

Those Seattle Lutheran High School students are headed west today – almost 6,000 miles west, to Fiji. Their trip is part of this month’s J-Term at SLHS, West Seattle’s only independent high school. After the holidays each year, students spend the rest of January with a nontraditional focus, described as “an in-depth experience through holistic education by adding variety to the normal curriculum and offering new and unique learning opportunities.” (See the course catalog here in PDF.) That group will spend two weeks in Fiji studying its culture and ecology and learning to dive. Another group will be focused on design – here’s a room redesigned by students during J-Term last year:

Yet another group is studying painting:

The amateur-radio class was studying for the licensing test, so no broadcasting was happening when we visited. Teacher Stacy Robertson provided a few more photos – here’s one from “Culture, Music, and Cooking: Colombia, Spain, and Mexico”:

These students are working on “upcycling”:

And here’s a group designing an escape room:

They’ll be visiting The Escape Artist in The Junction on a field trip. Not far, since SLHS is at 4100 SW Genesee, just north of The Junction.