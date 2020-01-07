SALMON IN THE SCHOOLS: 2020 West Seattle egg deliveries

(WSB photos)

Education is a vital part of saving Northwest salmon and the creatures who depend on them. Once again this year, Salmon in the Schools teachers and volunteers are making sure it happens. This year’s work began today, with hundreds of salmon eggs delivered to participating local schools.

We were there for two deliveries – West Seattle Elementary (top photo) and Highland Park Elementary (above photo). Volunteers Judy Pickens and Phil Sweetland delivered the hatchery-raised eggs and explained what happens next.

The schools each have a tank in which the salmon grow until the fry can be released into Fauntleroy Creek in the spring.

Salmon are being raised this year by 10 schools, from Alki Elementary in the north to Arbor Heights Elementary in the south. Roxhill Elementary is a new participant this year. At all of them, the students get a front row seat on delivery day:

Seven schools got their eggs today; Judy and Phil are scheduled to visit the other three tomorrow morning. P.S. Salmon in the Schools isn’t just a West Seattle program – here’s the most-recent annual report on citywide participation and impact: