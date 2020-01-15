REMINDER: American Legion Post 160 open as ‘warming center’ through Saturday morning

(WSB photos)

As first reported here Monday, American Legion Post 160 has opened its doors to be a “warming center” for anyone in the West Seattle area who needs somewhere to go. Just in, an update from Post 160 Commander Keith Hughes:

Through the generosity of Good Neighbors in West Seattle, we now have cots and blankets, as well as lots of coffee, tea, water, soft drinks, and hot food all day. If you or someone you know of needs to get out of the cold and wet, please let folks know we are open and will be through Friday night and breakfast on Saturday.

Post 160 is at 3618 SW Alaska (here’s a map).