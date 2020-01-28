ORCAS: Another Southern Resident Killer Whale missing

(L41, Northwest Marine Fisheries Center photo)

Just days after West Seattle whale-watchers enjoyed multiple orca visits, sad news: Another Southern Resident Killer Whale is missing. In its newest report on an “encounter” with resident orcas, the Center for Whale Research notes that L41 was not with his podmates and hasn’t been seen since August: “Given his age and that he looked a little thin in our January 2019 encounter, we fear he may be gone and will consider him missing unless he shows up unexpectedly in an upcoming encounter.” As noted in a WSB report four years ago, L41 has been a prolific patriarch among the SRKWs. He was born in 1977. If he has indeed died, that would bring the SRKWs’ number down to 72, just one above the historic low of 71. (Thanks to Kersti Muul for the tip.)