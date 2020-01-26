Options for your West Seattle Sunday

(White-crowned Sparrow, photographed by Anne de Vore)

Happy Sunday! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh at the market in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

THE NOT-ITS: 10:30 am, Kindiependent Music Series show at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, with The Not-Its. (9131 California SW)

STORYTELLING FESTIVAL: Up for a ferry ride? 1 pm at Vashon Theater, the 13th annual Storytelling Festival presented by the Vashon Wilderness Program. More info in our calendar listing. (17723 Vashon Highway)

G-CLEFTONES: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: 3 pm matinée at ArtsWest – comedy by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Kelly Kitchens. Check for tickets here. (4711 California SW)

SEAFOOD FEST: 5-8 pm at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction, a seafood feast to raise money for scholarships. Check first to see if there’s still room – contact info is in our calendar listing. (4736 40th SW)

AT KENYON HALL: All-gospel show – the Kathy Kallick Band with Cliff Perry and Laurel Bliss, 7:30 pm. Ticket info here. (7904 35th SW)

THERE’S MORE ... browse the full the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar.