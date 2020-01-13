West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

35℉

New West Seattle resident: City Council president Lorena González’s newborn daughter

January 13, 2020 1:36 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

City Council president Lorena González and husband Cameron Williams have added a new member to their West Seattle Junction household: Nadia Luciana González-Williams, born Friday at Swedish-First Hill. Both are “healthy and healing well,” according to the announcement published on the city website. The announcement points out that, among her other firsts, González is also “the first to serve as both Council President and a parent to a newborn.” She holds citywide Position 9 and plans to be on leave for 12 weeks.

(Photo via seattle.gov)

Share This

No Replies to "New West Seattle resident: City Council president Lorena González's newborn daughter"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.