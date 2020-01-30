Mystery crash by Roxbury Safeway

(WSB photo)

Thanks for the texted tip! We just went over to check out that crash scene on the south side of Roxbury by Safeway. King County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Kennamer was there and told us they don’t know who’s responsible because the vehicle was empty by the time they arrived. They’re currently trying to determine whether the vehicle was stolen. As our photo shows, it’s being towed, and any traffic effects will be over shortly. The crash damaged a couple of trees that the deputy says might not survive as a result.