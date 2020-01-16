Music, books, belly-dancing, 2 plays, and more for your West Seattle Thursday

Thanks to “West Seattle Local” for the view of the snowy Olympic Mountains, looking over the peninsula and through The Great Wheel from downtown. Down here, the snow’s mostly (if not all) melted, and it’s a “getting back to normal” day. Highlights for the rest of today:

CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

BACHELOR’S DEGREE @ SOUTH: 4 pm info session about getting a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – details in our calendar listing, (6000 16th SW)

COUNTRY-POP AT PACIFIC ROOM: Live music with Audrey Collins, 6-9 pm at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

ILENE ENGLISH READING/BOOK SIGNING: The author of “Hippie Chick” will be at Paper Boat Booksellers tonight at 6 pm.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Open board meeting at 7 pm, community members welcome, at Alki UCC. (6115 SW Hinds)

BELLY DANCING: Jet City Raqs at The Skylark in North Delridge, 7 pm. All ages. Details here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘HARVEY’ OPENING NIGHT: First of three nights for this year’s student-directed West Seattle High School production – the classic play centered on a giant rabbit. 7:30 pm curtain at the WSHS Theater. (3000 California SW)

‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’ OPENING NIGHT: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest, “a quartet of fierce women — Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle — lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.” Check for tickets here. (4711 California SW)

Have an event for our calendar? Send the info! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!