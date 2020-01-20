Is the 40-hour workweek obsolete? Sen. Joe Nguyen says it’s time to ‘re-think’ it

“We used to have a 100-hour work week, 6 days a week. In 1940 the US made the ‘radical’ shift to a 40-hour week that we enjoy today. Now 80 years later we need to re-think that paradigm.” So tweeted 34th District State Sen. Joe Nguyen of West Seattle tonight, after introducing Senate Bill 6516, which would downsize the official workweek to 32 hours in our state. After that, qualifying workers would have to be paid time and a half. Here’s the full text of the bill, as introduced, which includes a variety of exceptions:

Now that the bill has been introduced, it goes to the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee for potential consideration. You can comment on the bill via the Legislature’s website.