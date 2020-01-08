Highlights for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Bushtit, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Midway through the first post-holidays week, here are the highlights for the hours ahead:

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

WRITING CIRCLE: Facilitated discussion led by author Jeanine Walker as part of Seattle Writes, 6-7:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. Open to all ages and all genres of writing. (2306 42nd SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: At The Hall @ Fauntleroy – 6:30 pm social time, 7 pm meeting, featuring a panel discussion of hate in Washington state. Full agenda in the newsletter. (9131 California SW)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, this West Seattle/South Park advocacy group welcomes everyone interested in community issues. See the agenda here. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

POEMS AND STORIES: 7 pm, Poetrybridge‘s monthly night at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). Featured readers: Lyn Coffin and Matt Trease. (5612 California SW)

PLAY PING PONG: Weekly tournament at Admiral Pub, 7 pm. 21+. (2306 California SW)