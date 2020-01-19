West Seattle, Washington

Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge: HPAC welcomes you Wednesday

January 19, 2020 7:22 pm
If you live, work, shop, and/or study in Highland Park, Riverview, and/or South Delridge, Wednesday’s the big night – the next meeting of HPAC, which spans all three of those eastern West Seattle communities. Get updates on big projects including the Highland Park Way/Holden safety improvements; discuss where HPAC’s energy is best focused; and vote on a new logo. See the full plan here. All that and more awaits you if you are at Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden) next Wednesday (January 22nd).

