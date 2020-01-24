Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Bewick’s Wren, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for today/tonight:

GRAND OPENING: As previewed here Monday, today and tomorrow, Lula Coffee in The Junction is celebrating with specials and an invitation to visit the remodeled shop. (4451 California SW)

BENEFIT BEVERAGE SALES: In front of the south Lincoln Park parking lot, hot cider, 4-5:30 pm:

To raise money and support Immigrant Families Together, students and parents from the Taproot School have been selling lemonade (summer) and Hot Cider (by donation) to ferry travelers and park goers since school began in September. (Photo courtesy Taproot School) They gather in front of the southern Lincoln Park parking lot, with mobile sellers to catch those in line. All proceeds go to Immigrant Families Together and all supplies have been donated or created by the students and families.

(Fauntleroy/Cloverdale)

AUSTRALIA BENEFIT: The West Seattle Eagles invtte you to dinner starting at 5 pm, benefiting the fund for wildlife affected by the Australia bushfires. All ages welcome, membership not required. (4426 California SW)

‘PROMISED LAND’: Highland Park Improvement Club screening of the docmentary about the Duwamish and Chinook Tribes’ fight for recognition. Doors open at 7, film at 8. (1116 SW Holden)

SID LAW: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

COMMUNITY YIN YOGA: 7:30 pm at Bikram Yoga West Seattle. (4747 California SW)

NICOLE WALTERS: Jazz singer live at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 8 pm. Cover and show info here. (2808 Alki SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Dead On Cue, The Mercy Ray, The Grindylow, 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)