HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle High School hosting Unified Basketball tournament

West Seattle High School‘s Unified Basketball program is hosting a big tournament at the school right now – more than 200 student athletes from all over the region! We didn’t hear about it in time to get it into today’s highlights list but you’re invited to go cheer the players until 2 pm.

If you’re not familiar with Unified Athletics, here’s the district explanation:

Unified Sports is a program of Special Olympics that brings together athletes with and without disabilities to break down stereotypes and promote inclusion. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.

Among those playing while we were there, WSHS and Garfield:

3 courts with games at Unified tournament at WSHS. This is host team v. Garfield. pic.twitter.com/bzHKx7fGeK — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 18, 2020

Other schools: Evergreen, Roosevelt – those two are in the video below – Kamiak, Kentridge, Ballard, Auburn, Mercer Island, UW.

Unified Basketball tournament at West Seattle HS until 2 pm. Spectators welcome! pic.twitter.com/IzPs86tL3Y — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 18, 2020

WSHS is at 3000 California SW; the gym is at the south end of the campus.