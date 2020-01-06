From quilts to questions, your West Seattle Monday highlights

(Cedar Waxwing at Lincoln Park, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

A handful of highlights as everyone eases back into the post-holidays routine …

CITY COUNCIL OATHS OF OFFICE: November election/re-election winners will take their oath at this afternoon’s City Council meeting, including re-elected District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold, 2 pm at City Hall. (600 4th Avenue)

FAMILY STORY TIME: Bring kids of all ages to High Point Library tonight, 6:30 pm. Free as always. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS: 7 pm meeting at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

ZEN MEDITATION: 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC, hosted by Puget Sound Zen. All welcome, whether or not you’ve meditated before – details in our calendar listing.

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Monday nights bring a trio of options:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

WHAT ELSE IS UP TODAY, TONIGHT, BEYOND? Find out by browsing the full Event Calendar!