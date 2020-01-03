Four for your West Seattle Friday

Thanks to Anne from longtime WSB sponsor Ventana Construction for the lovely view of Lincoln Park on this partly sunny Friday morning. Four highlights for the hours ahead:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is a great place to visit on the last day of winter break. Regular hours are noon-4 pm Thursdays-Sundays. (61st/Stevens)

BASKETBALL: Big night for high-school home games. Chief Sealth International High School hosts Lakeside, girls’ varsity at 7, boys at 8:30 (2600 SW Thistle); West Seattle High School hosts Garfield, girls’ varsity at 7, boys at 8:30. (3000 California SW)

SIGGIE THE VINTAGE MAN: CD-release show at Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 8 pm. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

VIDEO PREMIERE PARTY: 8 pm at The Skylark, “The Light” video premiere from Jim Marcotte Music, along with performances from his band, Xolie Morra & The Strangekind, and Jesse Gallaway. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)