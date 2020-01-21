Food, music, education, safety, more for your West Seattle Tuesday night

Highlights for your Tuesday night, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DREAM DINNERS’ OPEN HOUSE: New to Dream Dinners (WSB sponsor)? You’re invited to visit tonight and prep three dinners at a discount, as previewed here. (4701 41st SW)

IB INFORMATION NIGHT AT CHIEF SEALTH: Interested in the International Baccalaureate program at Chief Sealth International High School? Come find out more about it at 7 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: Acoustic musicians, this is for you! 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct, hear from/talk with police, and find out more about the state Department of Corrections from this month’s guest speaker. (2300 SW Webster)

TUESDAY TRIVIA: 8:30 pm at Admiral Pub with Devon. 21+. (2306 California SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Thanks to Jan P. for today’s featured photo, taken from California Way!