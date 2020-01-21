West Seattle, Washington

21 Tuesday

48℉

Food, music, education, safety, more for your West Seattle Tuesday night

January 21, 2020 11:25 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

Highlights for your Tuesday night, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DREAM DINNERS’ OPEN HOUSE: New to Dream Dinners (WSB sponsor)? You’re invited to visit tonight and prep three dinners at a discount, as previewed here. (4701 41st SW)

IB INFORMATION NIGHT AT CHIEF SEALTH: Interested in the International Baccalaureate program at Chief Sealth International High School? Come find out more about it at 7 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: Acoustic musicians, this is for you! 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct, hear from/talk with police, and find out more about the state Department of Corrections from this month’s guest speaker. (2300 SW Webster)

TUESDAY TRIVIA: 8:30 pm at Admiral Pub with Devon. 21+. (2306 California SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Thanks to Jan P. for today’s featured photo, taken from California Way!

Share This

No Replies to "Food, music, education, safety, more for your West Seattle Tuesday night"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.