ELECTION 2020: Six weeks ahead of presidential primary, 34th District Democrats launch info HQ

In three weeks, ballots hit the mail for our state’s March 10th presidential primary, which, this time, counts. If you’re thinking about voting Democratic, the 34th District Democrats want you to know they have just added a section to their website with info about how the primary and caucuses will work this year. They’re not endorsing a candidate, so this isn’t info about candidates – just about the process, which starts with the March 10th primary and April 26th legislative-district-level caucus. The Secretary of State’s office also has an FAQ about the primary, plus the official list of who’ll be on the ballot.