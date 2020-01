One of the well-known planting-strip sculptures outside a house just west of West Seattle Nursery was knocked down in a crash this morning. Thanks to Kersti Muul for the photo above; she says another vehicle, a white cargo van, appeared to also have ben involved in the crash at 44th/Brandon. An anonymous texter sent the view below after the crash scene was cleared.

The planting strip and adjacent house have been known for sculptures like these for more than a decade.