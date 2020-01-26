COUNTDOWN: Less than a month until you can plunge, sip, snack at Alki to help Special Olympics

(February 2019 photo by Andrew Malinak)

The post-holidays stretch of winter tends to be a little light on big events, but one is now just under four weeks away: The Seattle Polar Plunge at Alki, with an all-day beer and food-truck festival, happening Saturday, February 22nd, benefiting Special Olympics of Washington. The Plunge is at 1 pm; the beer tent and food trucks open at 11 am. You can sign up to plunge alone or as part of a team – all the info, and the registration link, can be found here. Beer and food are separate, but you can get advance tickets for the beer festival at a discount by going here.