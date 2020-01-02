West Seattle, Washington

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: D1CN would love to see you in 2020

January 2, 2020 9:04 am
Here’s one of your first chances for community involvement in the new year! The announcement:

The District 1 Community Network is a meeting open to all community groups and interested individuals who would like to work together on topics of interest within District 1.

Date: Wednesday, January 8
Time: 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Location: Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W Marginal Way SW)

Featured topics:
Transportation Electrification discussion with Seattle City Light
Review results of D1CN’s community survey
Sneak peek of D1CN website
And more!

District 1 encompasses West Seattle and South Park.

