COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: D1CN would love to see you in 2020

Here’s one of your first chances for community involvement in the new year! The announcement:
The District 1 Community Network is a meeting open to all community groups and interested individuals who would like to work together on topics of interest within District 1.
Date: Wednesday, January 8
Time: 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Location: Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W Marginal Way SW)
Featured topics:
Transportation Electrification discussion with Seattle City Light
Review results of D1CN’s community survey
Sneak peek of D1CN website
And more!
District 1 encompasses West Seattle and South Park.
