(WSB photos)

Thanks to the texter who sent word that the Vietnamese restaurant Hoang Kim (9418 Delridge Way SW) has closed. We went over for a look – here’s the note on the window:

Hoang Kim had been there for about two years, taking over what had been 88 Restarant. In a social media post about its closure, Hoang Kim said, “Hope to see you all again at a new better location!”