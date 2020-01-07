Best of Hands Barrelhouse: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome Best of Hands Barrelhouse as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what they would like you to know as they approach their first anniversary:

By now West Seattleites are familiar with Gregory Marlor, Chris Richardson, Nick Marianetti, and the Best of Hands Barrelhouse team of dedicated, knowledgeable, and friendly beertenders. We are the folks responsible for turning the famed West Seattle “cow building” into a destination for great local craft beer brewed on premises. We’d like to thank our West Seattle community for making our first year in operation a success, and for truly making the experience of owning a small business a pleasurable one! We couldn’t have done it without the support of our wonderful community and neighbors. Now that we’re well into our first year, we can start giving back to the place that has given us so much – we figured what better way to show our appreciation than to sponsor this incredible blog!

We also wanted to let everyone know that we have big plans for the cow building in 2020. We can’t divulge too much at this time, but be on the lookout for new amenities and food options at the brewery in the upcoming year! Also, we are releasing our first packaged products! We have released our first bottled beer (extremely limited, available only at the brewery, 4-bottle-per-person limit). And we will be canning two beers today (January 7th), with an initial brewery release before distribution to retailers of fine craft beverages. We are very excited for the next year of our endeavor and we hope you all are too!

Please look for updates on bestofhandsbarrelhouse.com or follow us on social media.

Best of Hands Barrelhouse is located at 7500 35th Ave SW (on the corner of 35th Ave SW and SW Webster – there’s a giant cow named Merriam on the roof). Hours are listed here.

We thank Best of Hands Barrelhouse for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.