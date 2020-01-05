BACK TO SCHOOL: Classes resume tomorrow, + two reminders

The two-week winter break is over and it’s back to school tomorrow. Seattle Public Schools has two key dates this first week:

MONDAY – First day of registration for kindergarteners and other students who will be new to the district next fall. The sooner you register, the better, as schools rely on this information for planning. All the info is on this page of the SPS website, including dates for school tours.

WEDNESDAY – This is the date when SPS says it will exclude students if they’re not in compliance with immunization requirements, as explained here. In particular, state law no longer allows a personal exemption from the MMR vaccine.