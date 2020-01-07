About the police response in Gatewood

(Texted photo)

Thanks for the tips about a big police response in a Gatewood alley near Myrtle Reservoir Park. Here’s what we know via radio monitoring and checking with SPD media relations: This started with someone calling in a suspicious person in a vehicle idling in an alley. There was a suspicion the man had a gun in the car, so that called for a heavier response to approach and get him out. For a while he wasn’t responding, but eventually he left the car and was detained. The investigation continues.