8 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Transient orca T124A2, seen from Harbor Ave last Tuesday, photographed by Eilene Hutchinson)

Options for your Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BE PILATES OPEN HOUSE: Everyone’s welcome to check out Be Pilates‘ new home, 8 am-1 pm. (4435 35th SW)

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 9 am-11 am, visit Admiral Cooperative Preschool, housed at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), to learn about the program. (3940 41st SW)

INTRODUCTION TO ZEN: Free event, 10-11:30 am at Fauntleroy Church, full details here. (9140 California SW)

MARTIAL-ARTS GRAND OPENING: Au Lac Vovinam will be offering classes at the West Seattle VFW Hall, and at noon today, you’re invited to visit for the grand-opening event, including demonstrations and food, (3601 SW Alaska)

‘STRONGER THAN MEDICINE’ SCREENING: 7 pm at Kenyon Hall, “a story of leadership and community showing up for the common good.” Free. but guarantee your seat here. (7904 35th SW)

DANNY & CARLA COLEMAN: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor): “Their collaborative musical style has been termed “ethereal Americana”—fusing elements of folk, jazz, rock, blues, and classical music.” No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE BANDS: It’s an all-WS slate at The Skylark at 7 pm – Final Body, Secret Caves, Slayanne, Mercury. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

JOHN STEPHAN BAND: 9 pm at Poggie Tavern, blues/rock. No cover. 21+. (4717 California SW)

Got news? Our 24-hour hotline is 206-293-6302, text or voice!