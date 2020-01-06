6 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Townsend’s Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the rest of your Friday:

SCHOOL TOUR: Roxhill Elementary, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm. See the full list of local Seattle Public Schools elementary/K-8 tours here. (7740 34th SW)

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth International High School has home games vs. Franklin tonight, girls’ varsity at 7 pm, boys’ varsity at 8:30 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

U2 AND REM TRIBUTE BANDS: Vertigo Zoo and Chronic Town at The Skylark, 7 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘HARVEY’: Second of three nights for this year’s student-directed West Seattle High School production – the classic play centered on a giant rabbit. 7:30 pm curtain at the WSHS Theater. (3000 California SW)

‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest, the new production – “a quartet of fierce women — Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle — lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.” Check for tickets here. (4711 California SW)

SCOTT LINDENMUTH: Jazz guitarist live at Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 8-10 pm. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

SEE THE FULL LIST … on our complete calendar!