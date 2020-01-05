5 things to do on your West Seattle Wednesday night

(Dark-eyed Junco, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, five options for tonight:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Free workshop, 6:15 pm at Southwest Library. Cookies! (9010 35th SW)

‘NO PLACE FOR HATE’: Community workshop at West Seattle High School right after brief PTSA meeting. 6:30 pm pizza, 6:45 pm PTSA and workshop. Details in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

STUDENT VISUAL ARTS AND MUSIC NIGHT: Presented by Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) at the Chief Sealth IHS Auditorium. Free admission. (2600 SW Thistle)

HPAC: Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge community meeting with lots of updates, discussions, even a logo vote, all previewed here. 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Snow-delayed quarterly meeting tonight – here’s what’s planned. 7 pm at The Kenney. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

