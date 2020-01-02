2 South Park businesses among city’s first Small Business Stabilization grant recipients

The city has announced recipients of $25,000 grants through what so far is a one-time-only pilot “stabilization” program. Two South Park businesses are on the list. From the announcement:

The City of Seattle launched the new Small Business Stabilization Pilot Program to help vulnerable micro-businesses remain in business after a destabilizing event. In 2019, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan directed the Office of Economic Development (OED) to develop a strategy to help micro-businesses better navigate the impacts of rising commercial rents, displacement, and destabilizing events. All eight Small Business Stabilization Pilot Program grantees are women and minority-owned businesses.

Small businesses make up 95 percent of Seattle establishments and provide nearly 200,000 jobs. During a time of unprecedented economic growth in Seattle, the City recognizes that many small businesses experience unique challenges that put the health of their business at risk, particularly Seattle’s low-income microenterprises. These challenges are particularly acute for women and minority-owned businesses, and businesses owned by immigrants and refugees. …

The Mayor’s Small Business Stabilization Pilot Program awards $25,000 to eight local businesses who meet the following criteria:

Business consists of five employees or less;

Business owner is at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income;

Business suffered a loss of income due to a destabilizing event, like property destruction, construction impacts, or potential displacement;

Business can feasibly be stabilized; and

Business is preferably located in a neighborhood experiencing high rates of displacement. …

Grants may be used to cover the day-to-day operating expenses of the business, such as payroll or losses due to destabilizing events. In addition to funding, grantees will be provided with stabilization coaching from an OED Small Business Advocate and financial coaching from an expert. Advocates will support business owners in determining the best use of grant funds and will act as liaisons to connect businesses with additional resources, such as lease education, marketing and branding support, City permit navigation, and credit counseling. ..,

The eight awardees of the 2020 Small Business Stabilization Pilot Program funding are:

Dayspring & Fitch Funeral Home, 4200 S Othello St., Unit 123, Seattle, WA 98118

Dora’s Daycare, 906 23rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144

El Buen Sabor, 8456 Dallas Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108

iConcept Signs, 700 S Orchard St., Seattle, WA 98108

Muy Macho Taco Truck, 8515 14th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108

Seattle’s Best BBQ, 450 Third Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

Villa Escondida, 2203 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

Yearby’s Hair and Nail Design, 4501 S Lucile St., Seattle, WA 98118 …

These grants are awarded through one-time funding secured for 2019; the City’s 2020 Budget invests $300,000 to sustain this program through 2020. OED will evaluate the Pilot Program later in 2020 to determine potential future operations.