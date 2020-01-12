12 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(“Backyard surprise” Great Blue Heron, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via WSB Flickr group)

Here are the highlights for the first day of the three-day holiday weekend:

CLOSED FOR A GOOD REASON: Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) wants you to know they’re closed today because they’re off getting cool new stuff. (6400 California SW)

YOUTH BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: 8 am-10 am at the Seattle Lutheran High School gym, first of three tryout sessions for 7th- and 8th-grade girls and boys interested in new AAU program West Seattle Saints. (4100 SW Genesee)

WEST SEATTLE LINUX USERS GROUP: You’re invited! Regular meeting, 9 am at Fauntleroy YMCA. (9140 California SW)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Blood supplies are low in the region after snow and ice kept donors away this past week, so give the gift of life if you can – 9 am-3 pm today at Westwood Village, south side. (2600 SW Barton)

FAMILY READING TIME: With Larry the Librarian! 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers in Morgan Junction. Free. (6040 California SW)

BASKETBALL: Home games at Seattle Lutheran High School, hosting Mount Vernon Christian. Girls play at 2:30 pm; boys play at 4 pm. (4100 SW Genesee)

(Lincoln Park sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

KING COUNTY DEMOCRATS’ 2020 KICKOFF: 6-9 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. Details and ticket info here. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

ROO AND THE FEW: Plus friends! 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “eclectic mix of originals and covers.” No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘HARVEY’: Last of three nights for this year’s student-directed West Seattle High School production – the classic play centered on a giant rabbit. 7:30 pm curtain at the WSHS Theater. (3000 California SW)

‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest, the new production – “a quartet of fierce women — Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle — lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.” Check for tickets here. (4711 California SW)

HILLBILLY SMARTYPANTS: Del Rey and Steve James at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm:

Del and Steve combine their original songs with roots, rag, and blues favorites by everyone from Memphis Minnie to Charlie Poole and Chuck Berry; all served up with a double helping of hot guitars, uke, and mandolin.

Ticket info here. (7904 35th SW)

SHAWN MICKELSON QUARTET: 8 pm at Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki – show details and cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

