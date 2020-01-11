11 things you can do on this West Seattle Saturday!

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Happy weekend! Highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BUSHFIRE BENEFITS: Support Australia’s fire-recovery efforts by dining/drinking at Arthur’s in Admiral, 8 am-11 pm – more info here. (2311 California SW) … And tonight at 8 pm, The Lumber Yard Bar in White Center is one of several LGBTQ+ bars in the metro area raising money for the fire-recovery effort via the “Bush Bash.” (9619 16th SW)

BENEFIT WORKOUT: Happening at, and for, Neighborhood House – top fitness instructors leading a 90-minute workout fundraiser – details in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

TRY BASEBALL WITH SOUTHWEST LITTLE LEAGUE: 10 am-noon at Arbor Heights Elementary:

Come try baseball for FREE or simply get your body back into the swing of baseball! Southwest Little League is hosting a free skills clinic for new and experienced players on January 25 from 10 am-12 pm at the Arbor Heights Elementary gym. Our coaching staff will be running multiple drill stations covering everything from throwing mechanics, to fielding, to batting. The board of directors will also be on site to answer any questions parents may have about our league. We hope to see you there!

(3701 SW 104th)

OPEN HOUSE @ THE BRIDGE SCHOOL: Cooperative elementary school invites you to come learn about it. 10 am-noon. (10300 28th SW)

OPEN HOUSE @ COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF WEST SEATTLE: 10 am-2 pm, adults-only open house to learn about this preschool. (9450 22nd SW)

OPEN HOUSE! APARTMENTS FOR 55+: Tour the Parkview Apartments at Daystar (WSB sponsor), a new senior-living option, during this noon-3 pm open house. Treats and incentives! (2615 SW Barton)

RISE UP! ‘HAMILTON’ TRIBUTE BAND: 1 and 7 pm at the Vashon Center for the Arts (WSB sponsor), as previewed here. (19600 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon Island)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: Drop-in community-conversation time with Leslie Harris, who represents West Seattle and South Park on the Seattle Public Schools Board, 3-5 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

DENISE GLOVER TRIO: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “original Americana music and a few covers.” No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest – comedy by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Kelly Kitchens. Check for tickets here. (4711 California SW)

GAIL PETTIS: Award-winning jazz vocalist at Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor), 8-10 pm. Cover and show info here. (2808 Alki SW)]

EVEN MORE ... browse the full the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar.