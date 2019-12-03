YOU CAN HELP! Seola Pond awaits your assistance, and you’ll get a gift too

(Photo courtesy Healthy Lands Project)

While next weekend jingles with many possibilities for holiday fun, there’s also an opportunity for giving that won’t cost you anything but a little time: Saturday will bring a volunteer planting party to Seola Pond (30th SW/SW 105th; map), in support of the long-running community-led work to restore it. The Healthy Lands Project invites you to “come and get hands-on experience planting native shrubs and trees and removing weeds with your neighbors to help make the green space a better place for people and nature.” It’s happening 10 am-1 pm Saturday (December 7th). You’ll get lunch and “warm beverages”; you’ll also get a free native plant to take home. RSVP here if you think you can help!