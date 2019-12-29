What’s up on the final West Seattle Sunday of the year

(Ruby-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

Before (or instead o!!) tonight’s Big Game – seven options:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Winter produce, bread, cheese, meat, fish, beverages, and more, 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

KINDIEPENDENT CONCERT: 10:30 am at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, the family-music concert series features Brian Vogan and His Good Buddies. For ticket info. go here. (9131 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Open for visitors, noon-4 pm. Learn about West Seattle history! (61st/Stevens)

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon every Sunday at Ounces, meet up with other runners for a short or long run, your choice. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

BRONWYN EDWARDS: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: Sign up at 3, performances start at 4, at The Skylark. Full backline. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

CURTIS MOORE @ PACIFIC ROOM: 6-9 pm at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki – “Blues, americana, folk, and country, Curtis does it all.” No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

