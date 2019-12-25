What you need to know on Christmas Day 2019 in West Seattle

(Thank you to the person who decorates the Admiral Way bridge with red bows every year!)

Welcome to Christmas Day, with Hanukkah’s fourth night at sundown. It’s our holiday tradition to present information you might find helpful:

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: Our list of coffee shops that planned to be open for at least part of today is in the Christmas section atop our Holiday Guide. (Did we miss anyone? Let us know!)

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: Also in the Christmas section atop our Holiday Guide.

RESTAURANTS (AND BARS-WITH-FOOD) OPEN TODAY AND/OR TONIGHT: Here’s the list, always subject to last-minute change without notice to us. Please let us know if you find discrepancies or omissions – thank you!

FREE HOLIDAY MEALS: Two options – The Christmas People are offering a hoiiday buffet noon-4 pm to all at Alki Masonic Center (4736 40th SW); local Jewish and Muslim community members are serving an outdoor meal at noon in the parking lot between 14th and 15th SW, south of Roxbury, in White Center.

CHRISTMAS DAY TRANSPORTATION INFO:

*Metro is on the Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses on the Sunday schedule

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on its regular weekday schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – Wednesday pickups will happen Thursday; Thursday pickups on Friday, Friday pickups on Saturday

*Seattle Parks closures for today

*Seattle Public Libraries are closed today

*West Seattle’s Log House Museum is closed today

*The Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center is closed today

*The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) is open this afternoon/evening – schedule here

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips 24/7/365!)