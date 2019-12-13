WEST SEATTLE GRATITUDE: Northwest Insurance Group ‘overwhelmed’ by toy-drive donations

That’s part of the pile of Toys for Tots donations dropped off at the office of Northwest Insurance Group (WSB sponsor) this season. John Moore sent the photo and these words of gratitude: “HUGE THANK YOU TO EVERYONE IN OUR WEST SEATTLE NEIGHBORHOOD for their generous contributions to the toy drive. We were overwhelmed and thrilled to be able to deliver these toys to kids in need.”

P.S. Got a donation drive/giving tree/etc. still in progress? Let us know if it’s not already in our West Seattle Holiday Guide‘s “Giving Opportunities” list!